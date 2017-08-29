PSG could have the best attack in the world with Mbappe – Rabiot

The midfielder has urged his club to strengthen in one more area once they have announced the arrival of the talented teenager

Adrien Rabiot believes that Paris Saint-Germain will have one of the best forward lines in the world when Kylian Mbappe finally completes his move to the club.

The 18-year-old Monaco striker is expected to sign for the Parc des Princes side on a loan deal that includes a compulsory purchase clause, with his France international colleague revealing the deal should be completed on very soon.

“He’s told me that it should be official on Tuesday,” the midfielder told Le Parisien . “It’s great news for the club, obviously. He’s a young player who’s already mature, at ease in a team, but who has enormous potential and came from this region. That’s a criteria that’s not to be underestimated for PSG.”

Mbappe’s arrival will follow that of Neymar, who signed for a world-record €222 million earlier this month. His addition will lift the level of PSG’s forward trio even further.

Asked if the club might have the best attack in the world this season, Rabiot explained: “That could be the case even before the arrival of Kylian. Now, it’s sure – PSG will have one of the best attacks in the world.

“But the most exciting thing, for me, is the youth of the recruits. Neymar can stay at the top for another seven or eight years and Kylian more than 10.”

Despite PSG’s lavish spending, Rabiot still wants to see one further recruit this summer.

“It’s important that we have a player capable of succeeding Thiago Motta, in my opinion. Thiago is 35, so he can’t play 60 matches this season. But also for what follow.”