PSG defending frustrates Emery despite thumping Bordeaux

Paris Saint-Germain's defending was the only thing letting them down in their 6-2 Ligue 1 win over Bordeaux, according to Unai Emery.

Unai Emery was left frustrated by some sloppy Paris Saint-Germain defending, despite his side recording an emphatic 6-2 victory over Bordeaux in Ligue 1.

In what could have been a tricky encounter against the top flight's only other unbeaten team prior to kick-off, PSG were three to the good inside 21 minutes at Parc des Princes - Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Thomas Meunier on the scoresheet.

Younousse Sankhare pulled one back for the visitors as PSG switched off in defence, but Neymar, Julian Draxler and Kylian Mbappe extended the hosts' lead prior to Malcom's late penalty.

Emery lauded his side's quality in attack but was disappointed with conceding two goals at home.

"It's hard to say it was perfect," Emery said. "Of course, I'm happy with the result, happy with the match and overall performance of the players but we conceded two home goals. That, I liked less.

"In the first period, we respected the opponent, a team that has offensive quality. We did not know how they would play against us, with a deep or high defence.

"They started playing deep but they have good players in attack who get forward, so that gave us some spaces.

"It was a good thing for us because our individual quality was able to come good in these spaces."

PSG head into the international break with a three-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 as they look to regain the title from Monaco.