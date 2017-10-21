PSG duo Alves and Lucas to miss Marseille clash

A thigh injury has ruled Dani Alves out of Paris Saint-Germain's trip to the south coast to face rivals Marseille.

Dani Alves and Lucas Moura have not been included in Paris Saint-Germain's squad to face arch-rivals Marseille, but coach Unai Emery has recalled fit-again captain Thiago Silva.

Silva missed PSG's Ligue 1 victory over Dijon and the subsequent away win at Anderlecht in the Champions League due to a thigh injury but he has been included in Emery's travelling group for Sunday's match at the Stade Velodrome.

A thigh issue has ruled Alves out of the trip and he is expected to be replaced at right-back by Thomas Meunier, despite the Belgian struggling with an ankle issue.

Meanwhile, Brazilian winger Lucas - who scored in PSG's 5-1 away win against Marseille in February - remains out of favour having not started a Ligue 1 game this season.

Christopher Nkunku and Hatem Ben Arfa also miss out as PSG aim to extend their unbeaten start in Ligue 1.

