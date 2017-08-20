How will PSG line up with Neymar against Toulouse?

After his big debut against Guingamp at Stade du Roudourou, the time is approaching for the Parc des Princes to welcome world-record signing Neymar. He will play his second match with Paris Saint-Germain against Toulouse on Sunday night, his first in the French capital’s west.

Once again, he will play on the left, as he did a week ago, behind Edinson Cavani and alongside Angel Di Maria. Pinning him down to a single area, though, will be difficult as the attacker varies his position on the field with such regularity. Very often, it’s from a central area that he makes the difference.

Unai Emery will not want to change anything in his starting XI, which convincingly won 3-0 in Brittany a week ago. There remains a doubt over Dani Alves due to a personal issue, but it is expected that the Brazilian will form a defence with Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Layvin Kurzawa. Thomas Meunier, Presnel Kimpembe and Yuri Berchichi will have to be patient.

As will Javier Pastore. A starter on the opening day of the season, the Argentine has lost his place to Neymar.

He also suffers from Emery’s selection of a midfield trio, which will including Thiago Motta, Adrien Rabiot and Marco Verratti, who the coach puts a great deal of store in.