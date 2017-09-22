PSG must prove big-club credentials after spending spree - Draxler

The Parisians' big spending has produced limited success of a global scale in the past, something the German believes must end soon

Julian Draxler believes Paris Saint-Germain must prove that they are among Europe's elite clubs after spending heavily in the latest transfer window.

PSG have been no stranger to massive transfer fees since Qatar Sports Investments bought the club in 2011, with the Parisians engaging in spending sprees which were previously unheard of in Ligue 1.

But they went a step further before the current campaign, buying Neymar from Barcelona in a world-record €222million deal which rocked the football world.

PSG also completed the loan signing of teenage star Kylian Mbappe from Monaco, a deal which will likely be made permanent next year for an estimated €180m.

Draxler, who himself arrived for the not-insignificant fee of €42m in January, now feels that the club needs to make the most of their enormous potential and become a force on all fronts.

"Everyone knows that PSG has very high ambitions in club football," the 24-year-old German told Deutsche Welle.

"We want to reach everything, to win everything and the club has spent a lot of money on the transfer market.

"I think we are now level with the international top clubs. And we have to show that now."

Draxler has so far failed to truly light up Ligue 1, with the former Wolfsburg attacker only starting two league games this term.

He feels that a late arrival following Germany's successful Confederations Cup campaign is partly down to that and he is adamant that he will be a regular before long

"I was back at training a bit later after the Confederations Cup and had some catching up to do on the others," he said.

"I had to fight in training but now I'm going forward step by step. I will give my everything to be in the starting XI and I'm convinced that I got that in my locker."