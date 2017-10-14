PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi alleged to have offered Jérôme Valcke use of £6.2m villa

Former Fifa general secretary Jerome Valcke has denied receiving “undue advantages” from Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the chief executive of Qatar's beIN Media and president of Paris St Germain, after Swiss prosecutors opened a criminal investigation.

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) said on Thursday it suspected Valcke accepted “undue advantages” from Al-Khelaifi in connection with the award of media rights for the 2026 and 2030 World Cups.

On Friday, world soccer's governing body Fifa said they were opening an investigation into the issues raised by the Swiss probe.

Italian finance police said they had seized a villa in Sardinia worth €7m (£6.2m) which Swiss prosecutors believed was made available to Valcke by Al-Khelaifi as a bribe to try to secure the media rights.

The villa was seized from an unnamed international property company in connection with crimes including fraud, corruption and forging documents, the finance police from the Sardinian city of Sassari said in a statement.

It followed an investigation led by the Swiss police, which also involved investigators in France, Greece, Italy and Spain.

“I just want to say that it's not true. I have never done that. I have never received anything in exchange for anything," Valcke told French sports daily L'Equipe on Friday.

