PSG ready to offer over £80m for Alexis Sanchez as they try to beat Manchester City to wantaway Arsenal star

Paris Saint-Germain are still in the race to sign Alexis Sanchez this summer and, despite knowing his first preference is Manchester City, feel they can test that position as well as the resolve of Arsenal by putting forward the type of financial package that proves too good to turn down.

The French club have already stunned football by prising Neymar from Barcelona in a world-record £200m deal and sources close to the situation say that only marks the start of what is over the next few years set to be the most ambitious spending spree seen in football.

PSG still want another striker and, while they are also still pursuing Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe, have not given up Sanchez.

The Chilean has so far shown no willingness to sign Arsenal’s new contract offer - believed to involve wages of over £250,000 a week - and the Independent understands City would not even need to go so high, such is the 28-year-old’s desire to join up with former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola.

As it stands, Arsenal would reject any offer, meaning Sanchez would have to wait until the end of the season to move on a free.

PSG would however be willing to offer him up to £400,000 a week in a bid to turn the player’s head, and also feel they could tempt Arsenal into a sale this summer with a suitable offer. Even if that takes over £80m, PSG believe they can get him.

Sources close to the player say he is increasingly resigning himself to the idea of staying at Arsenal for another season, while Guardiola is understood to also be prepared to be patient, as he believes the forward would still be able to easily slot into his team from the summer of 2018.

