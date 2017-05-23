PSG respond to raid reports

After the headquarters of Paris Saint-Germain were reportedly raided on Tuesday in connection with tax evasion claims, the club responded.

Paris Saint-Germain have responded following reports the club's headquarters were raided by police investigating suspected tax fraud.

Authorities were also said to have visited the homes of Argentina internationals Angel Di Maria and Javier Pastore to collect information in relation to an ongoing investigation.

The French financial prosecutor's office has been investigating tax evasion since December, when the Football Leaks website accused various top footballers and coaches of using offshore accounts to avoid tax payments.

"Paris Saint-Germain communicated all the information and documents requested on two of its players," read a PSG statement quoted in the French media.

"Paris Saint-Germain emphasised that all of the relative contractual documents of these two players have been concluded in perfectly regular conditions, as the club has demonstrated systematically and with the utmost rigor.

"The club will continue to answer, in perfect transparency, any new request from the competent authorities."

French journal Mediapart also alleged PSG striker Edinson Cavani had been paid sponsorship income through Maltese companies to reduce his tax liability.

A statement released via Cavani's agent on Tuesday said: "Mr Edinson Cavani again denies, with the utmost firmness, the unfounded accusations against him."