PSG rubbish reports Neymar wants Edinson Cavani sold and insist there is no rift between the pair

Paris Saint-Germain chairman president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has insisted there is no dispute between attackers Neymar and Edinson Cavani, despite reports suggesting the former wanted the latter sold.

The two forwards had a rift over who would take a second-half free kick in the 2-0 win over Lyon on Sunday, with Dani Alves backing his international colleague and snatching the ball from Cavani to give it to Neymar.

Cavani however, having already scored, insisted on taking a penalty later in the game which was saved onto the bar and L’Equipe claimed the duo needed to be calmed down in the dressing room when their row continued after the final whistle.

Spanish media, perhaps mischievously, later reported the £200m man wanted PSG to sell the Uruguayan but Al-Khelaifi has denied any disagreement and instead accused the media of trying to cause problems for the Ligue 1 side.

“No, there's nothing. It's you, the media, who are making problems,” Al-Khelaifi told RMC.

L’Equipe also suggested the two players would have talks with head coach Unai Emery and sporting director to thrash out their differences and Emery said there needed to be a “gentleman’s agreement”.

“Penalties will be taken by a couple of players. One is Edinson and the other is Neymar.

“There needs to be a gentlemen's agreement on the pitch when it comes to taking spot kicks.

“Apart from that, we will have to arrange things internally for when we get penalties because I believe that both are capable of converting them and I want them to alternate with this exercise.”