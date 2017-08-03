PSG sign Neymar from Barcelona in £200m world-record deal

Neymar moves to PSG as the world's most expensive signing in football history: Getty

Neymar has completed his move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record fee worth £200m.

The 25-year-old joins the Ligue 1 side on a five-year contract following four years at the Nou Camp.

Neymar's move to Paris comfortably surpasses the previous transfer record set last summer when Paul Pogba returned to Manchester United for £89m, making the Brazilian the most expensive footballer in history.

Paris Saint-Germain is very happy to announce the arrival of Neymar Jr ➡ https://t.co/lKFj4qPDYA #BemvindoNeymarJR 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/rSvlBiKX6D — PSG Officiel (@PSG_inside) August 3, 2017

It's understood that Neymar will earn £40.7m a year before tax with the former French champions.

"Paris Saint-Germain’s ambition attracted me to the club, along with the passion and the energy this brings," Neymar said in a statement on PSG's website.

"I feel ready to take the challenge. From today, I will do everything I can to help my new team-mates."

PSG said "his arrival into the Paris Saint-Germain family emphasises more than ever the club's aims to rise to the top of world football."

Barcelona terminated the Brazilian's contract late on Thursday evening after his legal representatives paid the £200m fee required to trigger his release clause.

This came in the wake of La Liga's initial attempts to block PSG's approach for the forward on the basis that such a transfer breached Uefa's Financial Fair Play rules.

Neymar first informed Barcelona of his decision to leave the club earlier this week and was subsequently given permission by manager Ernesto Valverde to miss Wednesday's training session.

The Brazilian's Barca team-mates later posted their goodbyes, with Lionel Messi wishing him luck for the "new stage of your life".

“Enormous pleasure to have shared all these years with you friend Neymar I wish you luck in this new stage of your life,” he wrote.

Neymar joins PSG following four seasons at Barcelona during which time he scored 105 goals and provided 80 assists for the Catalans.