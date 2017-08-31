New PSG signing Mbappe scores first goal for France

Kylian Mbappe capped a landmark week in his fledgling career by scoring his first senior international goal as France put Netherlands to the sword.

The 18-year-old striking phenomenon was in the unusual position of changing clubs while he was almost in the Les Bleus dressing room on Thursday.

PSG 13/2 to win Champions League

As France were warming up for their World Cup qualifying clash, Paris Saint-Germain confirmed they had sealed Mbappe's signing from Monaco on a one-year loan deal, with an option to buy valid in June 2018.

If that option is taken up, Mbappe is expected to become the second most valuable player in the world after new team-mate Neymar as PSG will pay a fee estimated at €180 million.

What better way, then, to celebrate than by breaking his international duck in his fifth appearance against the hapless Oranje.

Mbappe came off the bench in the second half and rounded off a 4-0 triumph with a smart finish past Jasper Cillessen in the dying minutes.

18 - Kylian Mbappé has become the youngest scorer for Les Bleus (18 y 8 mo) since Georges Lech on 11 November 1963 (18 y 5 mo). Star. pic.twitter.com/PTtNYaR0Hx — OptaJean (@OptaJean) 31 de agosto de 2017

That goal makes him the youngest scorer for France in 54 years, and the future could not look brighter for him or his country.

Thomas Lemar France More

He was not the only France player to get off the mark in the Stade de France, however, as another much-coveted Monaco youngster also broke his duck.

Thomas Lemar, who finds himself in the middle of a similar transfer whirlwind, may have just pushed his price up by a few million with two fine goals in a comprehensive win for Didier Deschamps' men.