PSG still working out how to use Neymar after world record £200m transfer from Barcelona, admits Unai Emery

Head coach Unai Emery is in no doubt Paris St Germain will get their money's worth out of Neymar but admits he's still working out how best to use the world's most expensive player.

The Brazilian is ready to make his home debut when Toulouse visit the Parc des Princes on Sunday after international clearance on his £200m switch from Barcelona failed to come through in time to feature in the Ligue 1 opener against Amiens.

The 25-year-old, though, marked a first appearance in the PSG number 10 shirt last weekend with a late goal to cap a 3-0 win at Guingamp.

Emery is confident there remains plenty more to come from the Brazilian now he has stepped out from the shadow of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at the Nou Camp.

"Neymar is a young player who will grow here and help the club to make progress. His objective is to become the best player in the world and help the club to reach its objectives," he said. "(Last week) Neymar was a real plus for the team, especially in the final 30 metres. Against Guingamp, his individual qualities were plain to see, but so were his collective qualities as he linked up well with all his team-mates.

"He is capable of many spectacular things, in attack as well as defence. Now we just need to work tactically to find the best possible balance."

After missing out on the Ligue 1 title to Monaco and failing to progress past the 16 of the Champions League, losing out 6-5 in a remarkable tie against Barcelona, Emery has the team's sights focused on delivering come 2018.

"We want to be better than last year. On Sunday, we have the chance to show that we have grown stronger," he said. "This season we will work on details and infuse the side with a winning mentality.

"The main objective is to win the league. The Champions League is also one of the club's biggest priorities and we work hard every day to make sure the team can be competitive in every competition."