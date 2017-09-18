PSG test of no interest to Bayern boss Ancelotti at present

The German giants have a crunch Champions League clash against French rivals coming up, but their manager wants to concentrate on Schalke

Carlo Ancelotti insists Bayern Munich's focus is on two key Bundesliga matches this week, rather than a Champions League meeting with Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG have been in fine form so far this term, while Bayern are yet to fully convince, as the two sides prepare to go head-to-head in Paris next week.

PSG evens to beat Bayern

But the Bundesliga title-holders must first concentrate on the defence of their domestic crown, with games against Schalke - level with Bayern on nine points - and Wolfsburg to come.

"[Schalke coach] Domenico Tedesco is doing a very good job, they had a good start," Ancelotti told a pre-match news conference. "They are well organised in attack and defence.

"It will be hard [on Tuesday], more difficult than last year. We focus on Schalke because they have nine points - not on Paris.

"After that comes the game against Wolfsburg, then we have five days to prepare for Paris."

Bayern trail Borussia Dortmund by a point at the top of the table and Ancelotti acknowledges that talk of discontent in the camp was to be expected ahead of beating Mainz on Saturday.

"It's normal - we had not played so well," he added. "But it is also true that we have won six of seven games. We need to create a balance."

Ancelotti confirmed that James Rodriguez is not fully fit, but he will be available against Schalke.

"He's not 100 per cent, but he's available," the coach said. "His form is better. He can play between the lines of the opponent, everywhere."

The Colombia international could start alongside Thomas Muller, while Arjen Robben will miss out with the flu.