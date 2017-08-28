PSG troll fans with 'fake' Mbappe announcement

The teenage forward is reportedly set to sign for the Parisiens in an €180 million deal, but the Ligue 1 giants are not ready to announce it just yet

Though Paris Saint-Germain have already made a splash this summer with the world-record signing of Neymar, it seems they are not finished yet.

Widespread reports suggest a deal has been reached with Monaco that will see Kylian Mbappe join the Parisiens on loan before completing a permanent €180 million next summer.

With fans around the world waiting expectantly for the announcement of the deal, PSG - along with defender Thomas Meunier - decided to play a trick on their Twitter followers.

Meunier hinted that he knew an announcement would be made at 12:30 CET and, following a public conversation with the club, he revealed that it would involve a player whose name begins with 'M'.

That sent supporters into a frenzy as they prepared for what they thought would be confirmation of the Mbappe deal, only to be disappointed.

In an expert piece of trolling, PSG and Meunier both instead tweeted out birthday wishes to midfielder Thiago Motta, who turned 35 on Monday.

Mbappe, meanwhile, took to his own social media accounts to confirm he has joined up with the France squad ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Netherlands and Luxembourg.

France boss Didier Deschamps last week suggested that he would not be allowing his players to complete any transfers once they arrived at Clairefontaine, leading many to believe Mbappe's future has now been decided one way or another.