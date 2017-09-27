PSG vs Bayern Munich: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Two clubs hoping to stake a claim for this season's Champions League title will clash when Paris Saint-Germain host Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Bayern are five-time European champions, while the Parisians have never won the continent's top honour.

Boosted by the huge deals they completed to sign Neymar and Kylian Mbappe this summer, however, Unai Emery's team will be looking to make a statement at Parc des Princes this week.

Game PSG vs Bayern Munich Date Wednesday, September 27 Time 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

View photos Carlo Ancelotti Bayern Munich More

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport Extra 2 and by stream via the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport Extra 2 BT Sport app

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on Fox Soccer Plus and by stream via Fox Sports Go or WatchESPN.

US TV channel Online stream Fox Soccer Plus Fox Sports Go / WatchESPN

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position PSG players Goalkeepers Trapp, Areola Defenders Silva, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Meunier, Berchiche, Kurzawa, Alves Midfielders Verratti, Lucas, Motta, Di Maria, Lo Celso, Draxler, Nkunku, Rabiot Forwards Cavani, Neymar, Mbappe

Angel Di Maria and Neymar are both available after recent absences.

Hatem Ben Arfa is out of favour and will not feature and while Javier Pastore is back in training, this match will come too soon for him to be included in the squad.

Potential starting XI: Areola; Alves, Marquinhos, Silva, Kurzawa; Verratti, Motta, Rabiot; Mbappe, Cavani, Neymar.

Position Bayern players Goalkeepers Starke, Ulreich, Fruchtl Defenders Sule, Hummels, Martinez, Rafinha, Boateng, Rudy, Alaba Midfielders Thiago, Ribery, Robben, James, Vidal, Tolisso, Kimmich Forwards Lewandowski, Muller, Coman

David Alaba is available again for Bayern after an ankle injury and Tom Starke has come out of retirement due to Manuel Neuer's injury.

Aside from Neuer, Juan Bernat is the only player Carlo Ancelotti will be missing in Paris.

Potential starting XI: Ulreich; Kimmich, Boateng, Hummels, Alaba; Thiago, Vidal; James, Muller, Ribery; Lewandowski.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

View photos Kylian Mbappe PSG More

PSG are evens favourites to win, according to dabblebet, with Bayern priced at 12/5 and the draw available at 11/4.

Click here to view dabblebet's full selection of available match markets.

GAME PREVIEW

View photos James Rodriguez Bayern Munich More

Read More