PSG vs Celtic: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Celtic will hope to boost their chances of dropping into the Europa League when they take on Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

Brendan Rodgers' side are currently third in Group B and, while they cannot progress to the knock-out stage of the Champions League, they can drop into the second-tier competition.

PSG inflicted a heavy 5-0 defeat on the Bhoys at Celtic Park when they met back in September, and though already qualified will be seeking a similarly emphatic win at home.

Game PSG vs Celtic Date Wednesday, November 22 Time 19:45 GMT / 14:45 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the United Kingdom (UK), the match will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 3 and by live stream using the BT Sport app.