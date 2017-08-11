PSL clubs lie in wait for Orlando Pirates' two forgotten midfielders

Goal understands that the two Bucs players, who signed long-term deals with the club 13 months ago, are not short of admirers

Orlando Pirates duo Nkosinathi Mthiyane and Donald Mokondelela are most likely to leave the club during the current Transfer Window.

Mokondelela and Mthiyane returned to the club at the end of last season following their short loan spells with Chippa United and Lamontville Golden Arrows respectively.

The two midfielders have since been excluded from Bucs' pre-season camp which is currently taking place in Rusternburg, North West Province.

Goal has reliably learnt from a source that Mthiyane, 29, and Mokondelela, 25, will not be short of admirers should Pirates decide to offload them.

"Look it's quite clear that they are not part of the club's plans at the moment, but there's light at the end of the tunnel for them," the source said.

"A whole host of PSL clubs are interested in them and they will leave the club once Pirates decide to sell or loan them," the source revealed.

"Chippa United, AmaZulu, Baroka FC and Arrows are some of the clubs that monitoring their situation at Pirates at the moment," the source concluded.

Attacking midfielder Mokondelela, who joined Bucs from Baroka prior to the 2016/17 season, made only three league appearances for the Chilli Boys in his first season in the top flight.

However, defender-come-mdfielder Mthiyane enjoyed regular game time at Arrows - making 13 league appearances. He joined Bucs from the Chilli Boys in July, 2016.