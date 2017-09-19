PSL moves Soweto Derby match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates

The clash between the two Soweto giants will take place a week earlier than it was initially scheduled by the PSL

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has released a new date for the first Soweto Derby match of the 2017/18 season between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

In a statement released by Amakhosi on Tuesday, the much-anticipated encounter has been moved from October 28 to October 21, 2017.

The venue for the biggest clash of the South African football has not changed. As usual, tt will take place at the FNB Stadium. Kick-off will still be at 15h30 as scheduled.

Amakhosi revealed that the tickets for the encounter are not yet on sale.

Meanwhile, Chiefs confirmed that their Saturday league encounter against Golden Arrows will no longer start at 20h15.



"Please also be aware that the kick-off time for our league fixture against Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium on Saturday, 23 September 2017, has changed. The match will now start 15 minutes earlier at 20:00," concluded the statement.