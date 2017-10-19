PSL postpones Gabadinho Mhango’s spitting case

The attacker is set to face the music following the spitting incident which involved Morton in September

Bidvest Wits striker Gabadinho Mhango has had his spitting case involving AmaZulu’s Michael Morton postponed until October 26.

This was confirmed by Usuthu coach Cavin Johnson following their 3-2 defeat to Polokwane City at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday.

"That was postponed. It has been postponed to the 26th [October]," Johnson told the media.

The Malawian has been charged with misconduct by the PSL after he spat in Morton's face in an ill-tempered 3-0 drubbing on September 20.

Morton has been charged as well for retaliating and appeared before the league’s disciplinary committee and is going to serve a two-game ban.

As yet no retrospective action has been taken against Mhango, while Morton’s being sanctioned for pushing the player to the ground.