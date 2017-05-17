The PSL title is now Bidvest Wits' to lose, says Roger De Sa

The one-time Clever Boys coach has backed his former side to go all the way and lift their first league title in their 96 year history

Former Bidvest Wits coach Roger De Sa believes that the Students have the edge over Mamelodi Sundowns in the race for this season's PSL title.

“I think to be entirely honest, Wits could’ve wrapped it up a while back. They didn’t and are now making difficult for themselves,” De Sa told Phakaaathi.

“Sundowns have had to face playing in Africa and the congestion of playing catch-up with everyone. Now it is visible, you can see their players have lost a bit of momentum, there are too many players hitting fatigue," he said.

The 52-year-old, who guided Orlando Pirates to the 2013 Caf Champions League final where they lost to Egyptian giants Al Ahly, discussed current African champions Sundowns' current form.

“Wits are a lot fresher, they are out of Africa and all the other competitions, and are just focusing on the title, they have a fantastic squad with a lot of depth. It is there for Wits to lose,” he continued.

“It is massive, until you are in it and experience it you don’t realize, Pitso (Mosimane) knows it now, it takes a lot out of the players, people don’t understand the travelling, we went to Egypt six or seven times in three months, no one travels the distances African clubs travel,” De Sa concluded.