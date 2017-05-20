Psychological boost for Mathare United ahead of Tusker clash

Mathare United have been motivated ahead of their league match against defending champions Tusker on Saturday.

Former defender Edgar ‘Fighter’ Ochieng’ is aware of the club’s poor run from the 11 matches of the season and he simply encourages them to continue working hard until ‘things start working’.

Currently, the ‘Slum Boys’ have lost six matches and won only two to sit just above the relegation zone but ‘Fighter’ attributes the performance to some players gaining experience.

“This situation we also experienced during our time (at Mathare United). Like you can see the boys are talented but most of them are still gaining experience and they should not be worried because things will be fine,” he told the club’s facebook page.

The match against Tusker starts at 3:00pm at Ruaraka grounds.