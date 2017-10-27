Puel targets top 10 with Leicester

New Leicester City boss Claude Puel has retained title-winning captain Wes Morgan as skipper and hopes to lead the Foxes to a top-10 finish.

Claude Puel believes he can salvage a top-half Premier League finish from Leicester City this season.

The Foxes appointed ex-Southampton boss Puel this week to replace Craig Shakespeare, who was sacked after picking up just one win in the opening eight games of the campaign.

Michael Appleton oversaw last weekend's victory over Swansea City and the midweek EFL Cup triumph against Leeds United.

The Swansea win leaves Leicester just three points adrift of 10th-place Southampton, who parted with Puel after last season's run to eighth in the league and the EFL Cup final.

"This season, we will go step-by-step," the Frenchman told his first news conference as Foxes boss ahead of Sunday's home clash against Everton.

"We will try to perform on the pitch and have good results and to find our way to the top half of the table.

"This is not a dream, this is a reality. After, we will see if we can do other things in January and February.

"It is important to work together and find a good relationship between ourselves. We will then try to find something strong for the future. We know we need good results."

The former Saints boss has little desire to shake things up at the club, having confirmed that title-winning captain Wes Morgan will remain in his role.

"Wes is the captain for me, he has the respect of the players," Puel continued.

"I want many captains on the pitch. It is important, he is respected by the players, which is a good thing."

Puel has hired Pascal Plancque as his assistant manager to work alongside Appleton, who took charge on a temporary basis after Shakespeare's dismissal.

"It is important to have a trainer [Appleton] with the players who can help me have a relationship with the players," Puel explained.

"It is very, very important to prepare and make decisions. I speak about Appleton and Pascal will come in as assistant manager. He brings the same things as Michael."

Plancque previously served as Puel's right-hand man at Southampton.