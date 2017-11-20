Pulis axed by West Brom as Premier League slide continues

The Baggies have parted company with their experienced manager on the back of a 10-match winless run which has dropped them into relegation trouble

Tony Pulis has been sacked as West Brom head coach after a dismal run of form that leaves the Baggies in danger of relegation from the Premier League.

The former Stoke City boss has garnered a reputation as a survival specialist, but West Brom have stalled in 2017, winning only three Premier League matches since February.

Two of those victories came in the first two games of the current campaign before a torrid 10-game winless run began, with West Brom's latest result a dispiriting 4-0 home reverse to champions Chelsea.

Owner Guochuan Lai watched on as sections of the Hawthorns support chanted for Pulis' sacking and the club have now acted as they sit 17th in the table.

Club chairman John Williams said in a statement released on the club's official website: "These decisions are never taken lightly but always in the interests of the Club.

"We are in a results business and over the back end of last season and this season to date, ours have been very disappointing.

"We would like to place on record our appreciation of Tony's contribution and hard work during a period of transition for the Club which included a change of ownership. We wish him well in his future endeavours."

Pulis departs after almost three years at West Brom, having previously managed Stoke and Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

The 59-year-old has been linked with the vacant Wales job following Chris Coleman's resignation.

The Baggies, meanwhile, have placed assistant head coach Gary Megson in temporary charge of first-team affairs.