West Brom reject bid for Man City target Evans

The Northern Ireland international has been linked with a move to Manchester City, but the Baggies have turned down an offer for the defender

West Brom manager Tony Pulis has confirmed that the club have rejected a bid for defender Jonny Evans.

Evans has been linked with a move to Manchester City, but Pulis believes the Northern Ireland international is happy at West Brom.

The Baggies face Burnley on Saturday, with Evans doubtful to play in the game. However, Pulis insists that the 29-year-old could miss out due to hamstring problems rather than a proposed move to Man City.

"We've turned down an offer for Jonny. He'll have a late fitness test today. It's his hamstring," Pulis told reporters.

"Jonny understands the situation and where everything is. Jonny is happy here and wants to get on with his football. Jonny is one of our best players. We all understand where we are."

Pep Guardiola has turned his attention to Evans after deciding not to pursue £60 million-rated Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.

The City boss sees Evans as a more reasonably priced alternative as he looks to further strengthen his defence following the signings of Kyle Walker, Danilo and Benjamin Mendy.

City's most recent bid for Evans is believed to be in the region of £18m, but Guardiola remains confident that a deal can be done before the transfer window closes.