Pulisic delivers fitting ending to dream season at Dortmund

Young American sensation Christian Pulisic wrote a perfect ending to what finished up being a dream first full season as a professional soccer player.

The 18-year-old phenom came off the bench in Borussia Dortmund's DFB-Pokal final against Eintracht Frankfurt and drew the eventual match-winning penalty. The final record will show that Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang slotted home the cup-winning penalty kick, but Dortmund fans and players will be sure to remember that it was the fearless kid from Pennsylvania who raced into the penalty area and drew the foul that earned him the first winners' medal of his young career.

'Messi-type' Pulisic can be first U.S. superstar

It couldn't end any other way, really. Not for a player who only 18 months ago had never stepped on the field in a professional match, but in the time since had scored goals in the Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League and World Cup qualifiers. He went from being unknown on the international scene to now being considered one of the world's brightest prospects.

It is crazy to think that just a year ago Pulisic had just completed a whirlwind six months that saw him go from Dortmund youth player to regular contributor off the bench, as well as U.S. national team newcomer. He was 17 then and what he had already done was enough to excite American soccer fans who began wondering if he just might be the special breakout international star U.S. Soccer had been waiting for.

View photos GFX Christian Pulisic Borussia Dortmund Stats PS More

Even as there were calls to calm the Pulisic hype train in the fall, the Hershey, Pennsylvania, native tossed more coal in the engine, shining with the U.S. national team before starting his new club campaign with Dortmund on a hot streak. He helped set up a Champions League equalizer against Real Madrid in September, and became a regular starter for Thomas Tuchel's squad.

Pulisic's peak came in March, when he was outstanding for club and country. He impressed in Dortmund's Champions League decider against Benfica, scoring a goal during a stretch that saw him find the net in league play as well as the DFB-Pokal. He followed that up with his virtuoso display in the U.S. World Cup qualifying rout of Honduras, before setting up the lone U.S. goal in the qualifying draw in Panama.

Pulisic eventually cooled off — at least by his lofty standards — in April, though he continued to earn starts. Tuchel started Pulisic in just one of Dortmund's final six matches in all competitions, but Pulisic still managed to make an impact off the bench, and still had enough to end this impressive club season in style by drawing the match-winning penalty on Saturday.

View photos Christian Pulisic Dortmund More

Read More