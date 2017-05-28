Pulisic, Dempsey and Bradley headline U.S. World Cup qualifying squad

Fresh off winning the DFB Pokal with Borussia Dortmund, the 18-year-old was named to the national team squad for World Cup qualifying camp

Christian Pulisic, Michael Bradley and Clint Dempsey headline a full-strength 27-man squad for the U.S. national team's upcoming training camp ahead of a pair of June World Cup qualifiers.

There are no surprises among Bruce Arena's 27-man squad, with injured midfielder Jermaine Jones the only regular missing from the group. The squad will convene in Denver, Colorado, ahead of an upcoming friendly against Venezuela and qualifiers against Trinidad and Tobago and Mexico.

Two months after injuries plagued the team prior to its March World Cup qualifiers, the U.S. has almost all of its first-choice options available for the start of camp.

Geoff Cameron, Fabian Johnson and John Brooks are all in the squad after having each endured injury issues that kept them out of the March qualifiers. Bobby Wood also is back in the fold, though the forward is coming off a long season with Hamburg that reportedly required him to take pain-killers to play as he coped with a knee injury.

All 27 players called in to U.S. camp have at least one previous national team appearance, with Matt Hedges (1 cap), Ethan Horvath (1), Jorge Villafana (4), Paul Arriola (4) and Kellyn Acosta (5) having the fewest appearances in the group.

A modest surprise is the inclusion of 35-year-old DaMarcus Beasley, who was limited to one four-minute cameo during the January friendlies after being a part of the January training camp. The four-time World Cup participant joins Villafana and Chandler among the team's potential left-back options.

The U.S. will train in Colorado this week before facing Venezuela on Saturday in a friendly in Utah. That will be followed by a return to Colorado to take on Trinidad and Tobago at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on June 8. The Americans will then travel to Mexico City to face El Tri at Estadio Azteca on June 11.

Arena's men are currently in fourth place in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, with Trinidad and Tobago in last place and Mexico in first place.

Here is the 27-man roster for the U.S. training camp:

GOALKEEPERS: Brad Guzan (Atlanta United FC), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake)

DEFENDERS: DaMarcus Beasley (Houston Dynamo), Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City), John Brooks (Hertha Berlin), Geoff Cameron (Stoke City), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht Frankfurt), Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca), Matt Hedges (FC Dallas), Tim Ream (Fulham), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)

MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Paul Arriola (Club Tijuana), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Fabian Johnson (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund)

FORWARDS: Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders FC), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC), Bobby Wood (Hamburg SV)