Puma football clinic draws big crowd

Having done 11 other football coaching clinics around the country throughout the year, Puma Malaysia's final clinic of the year ended on a high as over 110 kids of various age were feted with drills like a professional.

Their day was further improved as Puma football ambassadors came out in attendance with six players helping and giving out advices to the kids. Shahrul Saad, Khairul Fahmi Che Mat, Syahmi Safari, Danish Haziq, Azidan Sarudin and Mahali Jasuli graced the event held in Subang Jaya on a wet Saturday evening.

Puma is hoping that the success stories from the professionals will help inspire more youngsters Andrew set them in the right path towards achieving their dreams.

"We are truly privileged to expand our such free coaching clinics to the whole of Malaysia and we fell that it's important for us to show our support to the local talents and ensure that they are given the right guidance and training to achieve their aspirations," said Gabriel Yap, Senior Head of Marketing for Puma Southeast Asia.

Similar coaching sessions were held in Penang, Ipoh, Melaka and Kuantan among other places that gave the opportunity for young kids to undertake training sessions like the players the idolise.

"This is the first time we draw such a big group of participant. The target is to give a chance for players from 13 - 17, who has not been given a chance to enter such an organised training session. Who knows maybe we can pique some interest and find unpolished talents. Hopefully with programs like these, it can help the kids in all aspects," said Patrick Loo, one of the coaches at the football clinic.