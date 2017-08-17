Pumas add Chile international Marcelo Diaz

The midfielder will return to the Americas after five years playing in Europe and could be an enormous boost for the Mexico City club

Chile international Marcelo Diaz has signed with Pumas, the Mexico City club announced Thursday.

The 30-year-old left Celta Vigo by mutual consent on the eve of the La Liga season, with both Pumas and Tigres mentioned as potential landing places for the smooth-passing midfielder. But, despite Tigres' spending power, it's the Mexico City side which was able to acquire his services, tweeting a video of Diaz signing on the dotted line.

A news release said the club made "a great effort" to bring the player in, and Pumas president Rodrigo Ares de Parga also indicated the club moved quickly to add Diaz to a midfield that also includes Spanish veteran Abraham Gonzalez in the center and has young Mexico international Jesus Gallardo on the wing. Diaz will be able to work with countryman Nicolas Castillo, a forward whose four goals currently lead Liga MX in scoring, and midfielder Bryan Rabello.

"It was a very quick negotiation where Pumas made a big effort to bring in a great player, we did it with a lot of effort, looking to give the fans really high-quality players," he told Record. "We're very happy to be able to sign players at this level."

Pumas squares off with Tigres this weekend, though Diaz will not yet be in the squad facing the other Liga MX team he was linked with.