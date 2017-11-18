Pumas finish strongly to see off Italy

Nicolas Sanchez kicked 13 points as Argentina got the better of Italy courtesy of a strong finish in Florence.

Argentina came on strong in the final quarter to beat Italy 31-15 in Florence and bounce back from last weekend's defeat to England.

The Pumas only managed eight points in a scrappy match at Twickenham and struggled to get the better of Italy for an hour.

However, after claiming the lead for the third time courtesy of Nicolas Sanchez's 60th-minute penalty, Argentina then claimed two late tries through Marcos Kremer and Joaquin Tuculet to ultimately triumph with a degree of comfort.

The visitors claimed the only try of the first half when Sebastian Cancelliere crossed, but trailed 9-8 at the interval due to three Carlo Canna penalties.

Sanchez and Canna exchanged kicks early in the second period, before Italy edged in front again, Marcelo Violi splitting the posts with a drop goal.

The hosts faded in the final 20 minutes, though, as Kremer and Tuculet earned Argentina a much-needed win.