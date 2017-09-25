Pyagbara gives reason for Akwa United’s Federation Cup big win

The Promise Keepers’ forward reckons that their emphatic win was borne out of their determination to make the return leg a formality

Akwa United striker, Christian Pyagbara says the need for them to make the task of qualifying for the semi final a lot easier for themselves necessitated the urgency with which they approached their Federation Cup quarter final, first leg against Katsina United Feeders which they won 7-0 in Uyo.

Pyagbara shone in the tie with four breathtaking goals with Kojo Dadzie, Musa Newman and Michael Ibeh getting a goal each to ensure that Katsina United Feeders were slaughtered at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium’s practice pitch on Sunday with the second leg still to be played on Wednesday this week.

Speaking shortly after the encounter in Uyo, Pyagbara described the feat as awesome but was quick to point out that Katsina United Feeders gave them a tough time in spite of the scores and that they must still go into the Wednesday return leg with the ambition to win again to ensure that they are flawless going into the semi final of the competition.

“It was a nice feeling to win by such magnitude and this will make our job a lot easier going into the second leg tie in Katsina on Wednesday. We went into the game with the determination to move to the semi final and this marvelous victory has set us on the way to that,” Pyagbara told Goal.

“The instruction from the start of the match was for us to score as many goals as possible but it took us some time before we could get our rhythm and immediately we did so we became unstoppable. I am happy to score four goals and will still strive to get more.

“Katsina United Feeders are no pushovers. They tried their best but they were just no match to us. They will still want to play for pride in Katsina and we must go there with the expectation of beating them again,” he stressed.

The winners of the tie will face Sunshine Stars in a blockbuster semi final fixture on September 30 and October 4 in Ijebu Ode and Uyo respectively.