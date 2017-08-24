Q & A with former Bafana Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba

Goal: Have you guys started preparing for next week’s encounter against SuperSport United, and how have the preparations been?

Mashaba: Our preparations are starting this coming Saturday. We will be starting the camp on the 26th of August. We will be out in Pretoria where we will be preparing for SuperSport United.

Goal: Will all the players who have been drafted into various PSL teams be available for the camp in Pretoria?

Mashaba: We have reached an agreement with the PSL teams to avail them for the final week of the preparations against SuperSport United. So, to answer your question, yes, all the players will be available for the camp.

Goal: Looking at how many players you guys have unearthed through the Ke Yona Search, would you say the programme has been a success so far, and do you expect more players to be signed by PSL teams?

Mashaba: Unfortunately it depends on how you measure success at the different projects that you do. We’ve got one player at Platinum Stars and we’ve got one at Kaizer Chiefs, [Aubrey] Modiba, and I think another two in the National First Division [NFD]. That shows we’re getting somewhere, and with what has happened now that PSL teams have adopted 18 of the players that will be playing in the final, it gives everyone hope to say; 'yes we expect more players to be signed by PSL clubs.

Goal: Take us through the process of drafting these players into different PSL teams.

Mashaba: This is how it works – we don’t recommend players to clubs. What we did this time was to discuss with the PSL, and we requested them to help by adopting these players, and on the eve of the announcement of the final team, all the 16 PSL teams were represented, and players’ names were called to say; ’Mduduzi [Manyama] you’re in the team, and one PSL club will come and adopt you. You will ask what happened to the other two players. What happened was that we said the finalists of the Nedbank Cup [Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United] will be given the opportunity to take two players each to give all the 18 players the opportunity to be adopted by these PSL teams.

Goal: Were all the PSL teams present during the process of identifying these players before they were drafted into their teams?

Mashaba: Almost all the teams were present when we were assessing these players. It could have been two or three teams that weren’t present, but the majority of them were there.

Goal: Having assessed over 2 400 trialists across different provinces, the majority of them came from the Gauteng province. Does that mean there’s more talented players in the province compared to other provinces?

Mashaba: Let me make you aware. We had players traveling from Gauteng to KwaZulu Natal for trials. When you look at it, it would seem as if the majority of the players were from Gauteng, but it’s not always the case. So, it would be unfair to say there are more talent in the Gauteng province. We had players from almost every region in the country.

Goal: Can we expect these players that have been identified over the past few years to be playing on a regular basis in the PSL in the next three to five years?

Mashaba: In the past three or four seasons, we recommended players to professional teams… that’s what we used to do, but now with this one, clubs came forward and adopted these players themselves, and that gives me hope that some of these players will get an opportunity to play. You know how much pressure these [PSL] coaches are having. It’s not an easy thing for them to try different players, but we’d appreciate in the near future if these players are given the opportunity like Aubrey Modiba. But it all depends on the players themselves to work even harder when they get there.

Goal: You have worked with different players over the years as a coach. Is there a difference working with unknown players compared to working with established professional players?

Mashaba: There’s not much of a difference. The only difference is that in the setup, we get players with open-inquiring minds - they want to learn unlike players that you’ve been working with for a long time. Established players think they know it all, and that’s the biggest challenge. They come to training expecting you as a coach to come up with something new everyday, and when you do, they then begin to realize that you know what you're doing.

