Qarabag vs Chelsea live: What time does it start, where can I watch it and what are the odds?

Chelsea head to the capital of Azerbaijan in search of a much-needed to win to keep alive their hopes of topping Group C.

The Blues have not been able to produce their best form in Europe this season and find themselves trailing group leaders Roma.

But the match in Baku will be no formality – Qarabag are still in with a chance of a top-two spot and at the very least a Europa League berth.

Match preview:

This week Gary Cahill said he hoped Chelsea's defeat to Roma in the last round of games would spark them into life.

“After that there was a feeling that we needed to pull our finger out in terms of the performance and everything,” admitted Cahill.

“The way we lost was inacceptable for us. When you look in the mirror that performance was unacceptable.

“What’s good is we saw the reaction against Manchester United in a game that is a massive game, a massive fixture and a pressured game.

“We’re building some momentum in the league and now we go back to the Champions League, which is important.

“We’ve had two difficult games against Roma but we started really well so it’s in our hands now and we know we need a win. We should go full of confidence.”

What times does it start?

Qarabag vs Chelsea kicks off at 17:00

Where can I watch it?

The game is live on BT Sport 2.

It’s a big game for…

Eden Hazard. The winger has hit form and was sensational against West Brom on the weekend, but can he deliver when Chelsea desperately need three points in Europe?

Form guide…

Qarabag: DLWDWW

Chelsea: WWWLWW