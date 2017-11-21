Qarabag vs Chelsea: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Chelsea can qualify for the Champions League knockout stage by beating Qarabag in Azerbaijan on Wednesday evening.

The Blues sit second in Group C, four points ahead of Atletico Madrid and one behind Roma.

Regardless of the result between those two sides, though, three points in Baku will be enough to see Antonio Conte's men advance to the last 16 with a game to spare.

Game Qarabag vs Chelsea Date Wednesday, November 22 Time 17:00 GMT / 12:00 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 2 and for free on BT Sport Showcase. It can also be streamed via the BT Sport app.