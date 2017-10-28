QPR 2 Wolves 1: Matt Smith heads late winner as visitors miss chance to go top
Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo called for an immediate reaction from his side after they missed the chance to return to Championship summit with defeat to QPR.
Matt Smith’s late header earned Rangers a deserved win as in-form Wolves were out-fought at a buoyant Loftus Road, slipping to only their third league defeat of the season.
It was a terrible start to a big week for Wolves, who travel to Norwich City on Tuesday night before hosting Fulham 72 hours later, and Santo admitted he was perplexed by his team’s poor display.
“We must blame ourselves for our mistakes – that was not the team we should be, the team who plays 90 minutes at high intensity,” Santo said. “Normally we are not so vulnerable in defence and we must look at that. QPR fought for it and, in those moments, we were not brave.”
Leo Bonatini’s eighth goal of the season, a close-range finish after an excellent run from Diogo Jota, appeared to settle Wolves down after Conor Washington’s opener for QPR.
But the visitors were second-best throughout the second half, and QPR could have won by more. Luke Freeman struck the crossbar with a deflected shot and Washington had an effort cleared off the line after a mistake by Norwich keeper John Ruddy.
Bonatini wasted a glorious chance for Norwich, firing over the crossbar after excellent interplay with Jota, but Smith’s later winner was deserved and Santo admitted his side must improve.
“It is going to be a tough cycle of games,” he said. “We have to be consistent game after game. The level of dedication must always be the same.”
QPR manager Ian Holloway is hoping this result – their first win in eight games - will kickstart an inconsistent season. Certainly, it lifted morale around Loftus Road after a tough week in which the club were ordered to pay a world-record £40m fine after losing three-year battle against being found guilty of breaching Financial Fair Play rules during their promotion-winning 2013-14 campaign.
“I’ve managed almost 300 games for QPR and this is as proud as I have ever been,” Holloway said. “We pressed, we put bodies in the way. They [Wolves] didn’t know what hit them.”
QPR now face leaders Sheffield United on Tuesday. “Bring it on,” Holloway said.