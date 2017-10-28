QPR 2 Wolves 1: Matt Smith heads late winner as visitors miss chance to go top

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo called for an immediate reaction from his side after they missed the chance to return to Championship summit with defeat to QPR.

Matt Smith’s late header earned Rangers a deserved win as in-form Wolves were out-fought at a buoyant Loftus Road, slipping to only their third league defeat of the season.

It was a terrible start to a big week for Wolves, who travel to Norwich City on Tuesday night before hosting Fulham 72 hours later, and Santo admitted he was perplexed by his team’s poor display.

“We must blame ourselves for our mistakes – that was not the team we should be, the team who plays 90 minutes at high intensity,” Santo said. “Normally we are not so vulnerable in defence and we must look at that. QPR fought for it and, in those moments, we were not brave.”

Leo Bonatini’s eighth goal of the season, a close-range finish after an excellent run from Diogo Jota, appeared to settle Wolves down after Conor Washington’s opener for QPR.

But the visitors were second-best throughout the second half, and QPR could have won by more. Luke Freeman struck the crossbar with a deflected shot and Washington had an effort cleared off the line after a mistake by Norwich keeper John Ruddy.

