Qualifier between Costa Rica and Honduras at risk of suspension because of storm

A Honduran director claims that there is a high chance Friday's game will be pushed back to Saturday because of heavy rains that have hit Costa Rica

The World Cup qualification match set for Friday between Costa Rica and Honduras may be postponed because of heavy rains and flooding, according to a member of the Honduran FA.

Tropical Storm Nate has brought heavy rains to Costa Rica, causing the government to declare a state of emergency and close schools. With emergency officials busy working to rescue those affected, the game may be moved back from its scheduled time Friday at 10 p.m. ET.

"They have confirmed to us that the President of the Republic of Costa Rica has decreed a national emergency in the country. (There is a) very high probability of suspending the game," Jose Ernesto Mejia, the general secretary of the Honduras FA tweeted.

Mejia added that if the match is suspended it likely will be played Saturday at 4 p.m. Costa Rica time, keeping the match within 24 hours of its original start time. Were the Costa Rican federation to request the match be postponed, FIFA would have to give the final approval, according to reports in the Honduran press.

Earlier on Thursday, the Costa Rican FA said it had not requested a postponement but is in constant contact with both FIFA and CONCACAF.

"At the moment everything is going forward," Costa Rica national team spokesman Cristian Williams told reporters. "If something changes during the day, we will inform you."

Honduras is traveling to Costa Rica on Thursday but first made a stop in El Salvador instead of flying directly. Costa Rica moved its training from the national stadium to the Estadio