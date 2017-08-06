Querrey claims Los Cabos title with Kokkinakis victory

Querrey – the second seed – held on to beat Australian opponent Kokkinakis 6-3 3-6 6-2 in Los Cabos, Mexico on Saturday.

American Sam Querrey battled past Thanasi Kokkinakis to win the Los Cabos Open and his second title of the year.

All eyes were on Kokkinakis after the 21-year-old, who is continuing his comeback following a litany of injuries, stunned top seed Tomas Berdych to reach his maiden ATP Tour final.

But Querrey was too strong, sending down 15 aces and recording just two double faults compared to Kokkinakis' nine as he added to his Mexican Open title, which he won in March.