Querrey storms into last eight, Shapovalov edged

American Sam Querrey hit 55 winners in a thrashing of Mischa Zverev in the fourth round of the US Open.

Sam Querrey produced an impressive display to reach the US Open quarter-finals, while teenager Denis Shapovalov saw his run ended.

Querrey reached the last eight in New York for the first time with a thrashing of Mischa Zverev in the fourth round on Sunday.

The American will face Kevin Anderson in what is the wide open bottom half of the men's draw, from which a first-time grand slam finalist will emerge at Flushing Meadows.

Meanwhile, Pablo Carreno Busta edged Shapovalov and Diego Schwartzman upset Lucas Pouille.

SUPER SAM

Querrey delivered a scintillating performance on Arthur Ashe Stadium, crushing Zverev 6-2 6-2 6-1 in just 76 minutes.

Incredibly, Querrey hit 55 winners and just eight unforced errors against the German 23rd seed.

The 29-year-old is into his third career grand slam quarter-final and second of this year, having made the semis at Wimbledon.

SHAPOVALOV RUN ENDED

The Canadian, 18, exited in the fourth round after a 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-3) loss to Carreno Busta.

It ended a fine run by Shapovalov, who was featuring in the main draw of a major for just the second time.

For Carreno Busta, he reached a second major quarter-final, having also made the last eight at the French Open.

ANDERSON, SCHWARTZMAN ADVANCE

A former top-10 player, Anderson is Querrey's next opponent after the South African overcame Paolo Lorenzi 6-4 6-3 6-7 (4-7) 6-4.

It is the second time in three years that Anderson has reached the last eight in New York.

Awaiting Carreno Busta is Schwartzman, who beat French 16th seed Pouille 7-6 (7-3) 7-5 2-6 6-2 to reach a first grand slam quarter-final.