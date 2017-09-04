Querrey storms into last eight, Shapovalov edged

Sam Querrey produced an impressive display to reach the US Open quarter-finals, while teenager Denis Shapovalov saw his run ended.
Querrey reached the last eight in New York for the first time with a thrashing of Mischa Zverev in the fourth round on Sunday.
The American will face Kevin Anderson in what is the wide open bottom half of the men's draw, from which a first-time grand slam finalist will emerge at Flushing Meadows.
Meanwhile, Pablo Carreno Busta edged Shapovalov and Diego Schwartzman upset Lucas Pouille.
SUPER SAM
Querrey delivered a scintillating performance on Arthur Ashe Stadium, crushing Zverev 6-2 6-2 6-1 in just 76 minutes.
Incredibly, Querrey hit 55 winners and just eight unforced errors against the German 23rd seed.
The 29-year-old is into his third career grand slam quarter-final and second of this year, having made the semis at Wimbledon.
SHAPOVALOV RUN ENDED
The Canadian, 18, exited in the fourth round after a 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-3) loss to Carreno Busta.
It ended a fine run by Shapovalov, who was featuring in the main draw of a major for just the second time.
For Carreno Busta, he reached a second major quarter-final, having also made the last eight at the French Open.
ANDERSON, SCHWARTZMAN ADVANCE
A former top-10 player, Anderson is Querrey's next opponent after the South African overcame Paolo Lorenzi 6-4 6-3 6-7 (4-7) 6-4.
It is the second time in three years that Anderson has reached the last eight in New York.
Awaiting Carreno Busta is Schwartzman, who beat French 16th seed Pouille 7-6 (7-3) 7-5 2-6 6-2 to reach a first grand slam quarter-final.