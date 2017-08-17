Quintana commits to Movistar for 2018

After reports he could leave Movistar before the end of his contract, Nairo Quintana has reaffirmed his commitment to the team.

Nairo Quintana has put an end to speculation he could leave Movistar by confirming he will race the 2018 Tour de France with the Spanish team.

The Colombian had been linked with a move away despite impressive performances in the Grand Tours since joining Movistar in 2012 - the 27-year-old claiming six podium finishes, including victory at the 2016 Vuelta a Espana, in his last nine starts.

Fierce rivals Team Sky and Astana were both reported as possible destinations after suggestions Quintana had fallen out with his current team.

Movistar boss Eusebio Unzue rejected those claims last month and a statement from the rider - who has a contract until 2019 - has put the matter to bed.

"My next commitment will be to represent Colombia in the 2017 Bergen Worlds," he wrote on Twitter.

"In 2018, I will ride with the Movistar Team in the Tour de France."

After finishing second at the Giro d'Italia this year, Quintana was below par at the Tour as he failed to challenge Chris Froome for the title, eventually finishing 12th.

Two riders who will be lining up for Team Sky next year are Quintana's current team-mate Jonathan Castroviejo and David de la Cruz.

The pair were unveiled on Thursday following the departures of Mikel Nieve, Mikel Landa and Elia Viviani.