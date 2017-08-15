Quinton Fortune linked with Bafana Bafana vacancy

Fortune is reported to be the favoured choice of South Africa national team coach Stuart Baxter

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Quinton Fortune could be an assistant to Baxter.

According to reports, Fortune will arrive in the country on Wednesday to discuss the purported move.

He has been heavily linked along with his former teammates such as Aaron Mokoena, Shaun Bartlett and Benni McCarthy to be Baxter's assistant. However McCarthy should be out of the running as he's currently happy at Cape Town City.

There is no contract in place at the moment, but provided his audition goes well, Safa could hand Fortune the role in the technical team.

It's said that he will shadow and work with Baxter and Thabo Senong prior to the second-leg Chan 2018 qualifier against Zambia.

The last time Fortune played for Bafana was when Baxter was in charge, and ended in misery as the country failed dismally in its attempt to qualify for the 2006 Fifa World Cup in Germany.