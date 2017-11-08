Rabah Madjer defends non-inclusion of Sofiane Feghouli against Nigeria

The Galatasaray midfielder was left out of the Greens squad of the Super Eagles and the gaffer has defended his decision to leave out the player

Algeria manager Rabah Madjer has defended the non-inclusion of Sofiane Feghouli in the squad to face Nigeria on Friday.

The 27-year-old has been in fine form for the Yellow-Reds this season, scoring two goals in seven appearances and it came as a surprise he was left out of the team.

However, the north African giants’ handler has dismissed reports he left out Feghouli because he criticised the era at which the gaffer played and he also added the door is not closed on the former Valencia man.

"I do not close the door of the selection to any player. Many spoke of Feghouli and his non-selection. I wonder what problem I could have with Feghouli!” Madjer told Le Buteur.

“On the contrary, this player, I defended him a lot. He has given a lot to the selection and I will continue to encourage him. He will be able to return soon and help with the selection.

"I can assure you that I did not dismiss Feghouli because of his statements. I do not lower myself to this level anyway.

“I repeat, I respect a lot Feghouli and all the players who gave so much to the selection. I would not allow myself to get them out the door.

“As long as a player can bring a plus to the selection, I will continue to call him.

“This does not mean that Feghouli is not a good player just like Ghezzal, Belfodil or Ounas, but it's just a matter of choice.”