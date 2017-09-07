Rabbitohs turn to rookie coach Seibold as Maguire replacement

Anthony Seibold has been promoted from his role as South Sydney Rabbitohs assistant, replacing Michael Maguire on a two-year deal.

South Sydney Rabbitohs have gone down the untried and untested route, appointing rookie Anthony Seibold as head coach of the struggling NRL side.

Seibold, 42, has been promoted from his role as assistant coach, replacing former boss Michael Maguire on a two-year deal, it was announced on Thursday.

Maguire's five-season tenure came to an end after the Rabbitohs missed the NRL Finals for a second successive year.

The Rabbitohs have now turned to first-time head coach Seibold, who also worked as an assistant with the Queensland Maroons at State of Origin level, as well as Melbourne Storm and Manly Sea Eagles.

"To become a head coach at a quality NRL club has been my career goal since I got into coaching and to have this opportunity to lead the team here at South Sydney is something I'm very proud of," Seibold said.

"The club have a strong playing roster with some of the best emerging talent, a solid leadership group, a wonderful team of coaches and support staff, and a fantastic front office.

"I have great support around me, including Dave Furner who I have a close relationship with. He is a very experienced coach and that experience is invaluable to our team. That support will enable us to put our best foot forward each week and to represent this club and their members with pride every time we set foot on the playing or training field, or when we’re in the community.

"'Madge' [Michael Maguire] has done a great job over the past six years, he's left the club in fantastic shape, and I'm looking to build on his legacy. We'll also work hard on taking the team in a new direction with the help of the support team, the coaches and the players.

"We all have a clear focus and we’ll all be heading in that direction.

"I'm really excited about what's ahead and I can't wait to get stuck into the job and welcome the players back to training in November."