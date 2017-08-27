Rabiot: PSG move would be good for Mbappe

Adrien Rabiot says Paris Saint-Germain would be the right move for Kylian Mbappe this summer.

PSG are reportedly hoping to wrap up a huge deal to sign the 18-year-old, who had also been heavily courted by Real Madrid and Manchester City throughout the transfer window.

Mbappe has been included in Monaco's squad for Sunday's clash against Marseille, having been left out of last week's game against Metz, but Rabiot believes he would benefit from a move to the capital.

"For him and for PSG it would be a good thing," he told Telefoot.

"It would be symbolic for PSG's image as he is a young player from the Paris region, and of course, on the sporting front because of what he brings."

PSG were expected to drop their interest in France international Mbappe after sealing the €222 million signing of Neymar from Barcelona.

The 25-year-old has had a great start to life in Paris, scoring and setting up three goals apiece in as many Ligue 1 games.

And Rabiot, who has started all of their games so far this term, says the Brazilian's transition into the team has been seamless.

"It's very easy to play with Neymar. When we pass the ball, we know that he will give it back soon after," he said, before adding there are no hard feelings after the attacker's key role in eliminating PSG from the Champions League last year.

"I have a good understanding with him. We don't talk about Barcelona's comeback with him, it's in the past.

"The locker room was boiling when we learned that he signed at the PSG."