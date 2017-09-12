Rabiot tired of Aulas and PSG critics

Adrien Rabiot hit back at Jean-Michel Aulas ahead of Paris Saint-Germain's hosting of Lyon in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot said the French giants are tired of Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas and his criticism over their transfer business.

Aulas has been outspoken about PSG's recruitment of Neymar for a world-record €222million fee, as well as Kylian Mbappe's arrival from Ligue 1 champions Monaco.

The Lyon boss believes signing the duo has severely impacted the competitiveness of Ligue 1, which has seen PSG win their opening five matches while scoring 19 goals.

PSG continued their perfect start to the season with a 5-0 romp of Celtic in the Champions League and as the capital club prepare for Lyon's visit on Sunday, Rabiot told reporters: "The fans are tired of this. The players don't pay attention to that.

"I don't know why he is doing this, does he try to perturb us? He is doing the same almost each time before the game PSG vs Lyon. It will not intimidate us."

While Aulas criticises PSG's spending, Edinson Cavani continues to flourish alongside new team-mates Neymar and teenage sensation Mbappe.

Cavani became PSG's leading scorer in European competitions with 22 after scoring twice at Parkhead on Tuesday.

The Uruguay international has also netted an equal league-best seven goals in five Ligue 1 games this term as he heaped praise on Neymar and Mbappe, who were also on target against Celtic.

"Every team I've played in and all the forwards I've played with have been different and I'm aware that I'm playing alongside two or three fantastic players," Cavani added.

"I need to make the most of it and I need to stay humble to continue like this, like we've been doing since the start of the season."