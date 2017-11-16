Race to Dubai: Patrick Reed sets the pace with flawless start to the DP World Tour Championship

Patrick Reed set the pace in the desert with a flawless start to the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Despite waking up with a bad back, Reed carded a bogey-free 65 at Jumeirah Golf Estates to finish seven under par and a shot ahead of Australia's Scott Hend, who bogeyed the last in his 66.

"I feel like the hard work I did with my coach right after Mexico (the OHL Classic) really paid off coming to this week," Reed, the world number 23, said. "I felt like the swing was right where it needed to be and I woke up this morning and had this really awful pain in my back, close to my shoulder.

"The warm-up wasn't how I wanted. I was kind of spraying it and then my caddie just looked at me and reminded me, 'Hey, you're a gamer, not a range guy. Let's get off to a good start, hit some fairways and hit some greens.'

"Any time you can start birdie, birdie it gets you started and I was able to right the ship and make some putts and hit some good shots."

Race to Dubai leader Tommy Fleetwood holds an advantage of 256,738 points over Justin Rose in the battle to end the season as European number one, with the Olympic champion in need of a top five finish in order to stand chance of overhauling his fellow countryman.