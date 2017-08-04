Race for Kenyan Premier League Golden Boot hots up

Mukaisi has scored twice including a goal in Posta Rangers 1-1 draw against league champions Tusker to take his goal tally to six

The race for Kenyan Premier League Golden Boot is getting tighter with three players closing the gap on leading scorer.

Ulinzi Stars forward Stephen Waruru is still leading the chat with 11 goals but Kepha Aswani (Nakumatt), Dennis Mukaisi (Posta Rangers) and Ezekiel Okare (Sofapaka) are breathing heavily behind him in race for the Award.

Waruru has netted only once in the last three matches and pressure is now mounting with the trio closing the gap.

Mukaisi has scored twice including a goal in Posta Rangers' 1-1 draw against league champions Tusker to take his tally to six.

Top scorers: Stephen Waruru (Ulinzi Stars) - 11, Kepha Aswani (Nakumatt), (Posta Rangers), Ezekiel Okare (Sofapaka) -6, Gilbert Fiamenyo (AFC Leopards), Shami Kibwana (Thika United) -5.