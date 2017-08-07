Race for KPL promotion hots up in NSL

Favorites Vihiga United managed to hold onto the top spot after downing Isebania

The race for top three positions in the National Super League is proving out to be a tight contest as five teams are doing their best to get up there.

Favorites Vihiga United managed to hold onto the top spot after downing Isebania 2-0. The Western based side needed Chris Masinza's two goals on either half to ensure it consolidates its leafs at the summit with 47 points.

Frank Ouna led Wazito FC needed an early Zachary Gathu strike against Talanta to ensure it remains on course for promotion to the top tier league.

Wazito desperately needed a win after falling 1-0 to Police and drawing 0-0 with KCB respectively. Despite early pressure from the visitors, Wazito held on to claim victory.

KCB made their intentions clear after defeating GFE 105 3-0. The Leonard Saleh led side struck all the three goals in the first half through Chrispinus Onyango, Kennedy Owino and Simon Abukoto to subject the Eldoret based to a third consecutive loss.

Nairobi Stima remains second on 44 points after defeating MOSCA 2-0 while Police FC recorded their fifth win in a row after defeating Agro Chemicals by a solitary goal. Palos FC were given a walk-over after St Joseph failed to show up.

In other results, Bidco drew 0-0 with Administration Police, City Stars defeated Modern Coast Rangers and Kibera Black Stars and Nakuru All Stars settled for a barren draw