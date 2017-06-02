Race for NPFL title still open, says Lobi Stars' Ogbeide

The Ortom Boys currently six points behind the NPFL leader, but the gaffer said that the fight for the top prize is far from being over

Lobi Stars coach, Solomon Ogbeide believes the race for the 2016/17 Nigeria Professional Football League title is still open.

The Makurdi outfit are sixth in the league table with 33 points, six points adrift leader, Plateau United.

But Ogbeide maintained that the race for top spot is achievable if his team continues to pick points both at home and on the road.

"Our performances so far at the start of the second round has further confirmed that the league championship is very open," Ogbeide told Goal.

"We need to keep the momentum intact, continue to consistently accumulate points both at home and on the road to close the gap and keep the pressure on other teams.

"It is too early to predict who the champion will be because now is the time to challenge for points and accumulate and see where it'll take you to.

"We aren't carried away with our recent performance but it's a fact that the championship is still very open and we shall work on closing the gap as we work hard to be at the top,' he concluded.