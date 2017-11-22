Racing 92 confirm Ronan O'Gara will join Super Rugby champions Crusaders in January

Racing 92 have confirmed that their coach Ronan O'Gara will be released from his current commitments to take up a contract with the Crusaders on January 1, 2018 - in time for the start of the Super Rugby campaign.

Racing released a statement this morning explaining that they did not wish to deprive the former Munster, Ireland and British and Irish Lions fly-half of a "fine opportunity for his development" with the New Zealand franchise.

O'Gara, a veteran of 132 Test matches and two Heineken Cup triumphs, has been part of Racing's backroom staff since 2013, the same year he retired from playing.

His time in French club rugby coincided with Racing's thrilling Top 14 victory in 2016, something this morning's statement also outlined.

However, this chance to join Scott Robertson's team and contribute to their defence of the Super Rugby title they won at the start of August is to provide scope to "enrich his rugby knowledge and perfect his training methods".

Although O'Gara had been contracted to Racing until 2019, president Jacky Lorenzetti agreed to let him go and, along with club managers Laurent Labit and Laurent Travers, wished him well.

Racing are currently sixth in the Top 14 table, having won five of their nine matches including a 40-29 success against Toulon at the Stade Mayol on Sunday.

Their two Champions Cup matches have comprised of a victory over Leicester Tigers and a defeat to Munster. Before leaving France, O'Gara will oversee a vital home-and-away double-header against Castres.

Speaking yesterday, Ireland scrum coach Greg Feek - a former Crusader player and an All Black - suggested O'Gara would thrive.

"The Crusaders are a big part of my rugby career and a lot of the coaching staff I know. The key thing there is it is about people first and foremost. ROG will slide in like a hand in a glove.

"It is a credit to him that he's been approached. If you get the right people into the Crusader environment, then that's a win straight away.

"Players will welcome him in with open arms if he goes there. The only thing he might need is an interpreter! Apart from that, I think he will enjoy it."