Racing 92 vs Leicester Tigers: Champions Cup - live score updates
Latest score: Racing 92 0-0 Leicester Tigers
Match action
Great shot of Luke Hamilton celebrating his try here.
Racing 92 0-7 Leicester Tigers, 10 minutes
Leicester go through the phases but a muscular tackle forces a knock-on. Racing break thrillingly from the scrum. Then they turn the ball over so Leicester counter! George Ford bounces an excellent kick into touch five metres from the hosts' line.
Racing 92 0-7 Leicester Tigers, 7 minutes
George Ford probes with a chip kick and Racing make a hash of it. However, Leicester then botch the lineout and Racing clear to touch.
Racing 92 0-7 Leicester Tigers, 4 minutes
Now Racing force an offload and cough it up. Scrum Tigers, just outside the Racing 22. Juan Imhoff has had to come off too.
Where was the racing defence who cares go tigers #R92vLEIpic.twitter.com/084ndHM30c— david taylor (@IcemanDavid2k10) October 14, 2017
Try, Luke Hamilton! Racing 92 0-7 Leicester Tigers
Leicester's ruck ball is far too fast for the slow Racing forwards. Nick Malouf bursts the gain-line and Ben Youngs feeds Hamilton, who surges through. George Ford converts. Perfect start for the visitors.
Racing 92 0-0 Leicester Tigers, 2 minutes
Some harmless kick tennis to start. It'll be a Racing lineout on halfway.
There's a first carry and offload from Leone Nakarawa but the Fijian tries it again and the ball goes loose. racing concede a ruck penalty and Ben Youngs ignites a counter with a quick-tap...
Kick-off
Referee John Lacey blows his whistle and George Ford kicks down-town. Racing collect, go through a couple of phases and clear through Teddy Iribaren.
Players out
Tom Youngs heads the line of Leicester Tigers onto the field and he is swiftly followed by opposite number and opposing captain Dimitri Szarzewski.
Five minutes until kick-off
The players are back inside the changing rooms following a sweaty old warm-up. They'll be back out for kick-off very shortly.
Les Racingmen rentrent aux vestiaires ! Plus que quelques secondes avant le coup d'envoi. Allez Racing ! #R92LEIpic.twitter.com/agfMdBdbjE— Racing 92 (@racing92) October 14, 2017
Coaches corner
Intriguing comments from Ronan O'Gara before the game. He tells BT Sport that viewers might find out a bit about his team if they go behind early on.
They've lost four of their seven Top 14 games so far this season, so confidence must be ebbing.
Progress report
Manu Tuilagi is in the BT Sport studio and not only is he sporting a fetching moustache, he tells Martin Bayfield that he is off crutches. Excellent news.
Code copiers
Speaking of the Leicester backline, George Ford has been speaking about taking inspiration from rugby league.
It's another interesting read.
Conditions
It looks extremely sunny and warm on the outskirts of Paris.
Les Ciel et Blanc sont arrivés à Yves du Manoir !! Allez Racing �� #R92LEIpic.twitter.com/md95Caw8kG— Racing 92 (@racing92) October 14, 2017
We could be in for a quick game. The Leicester backs will certainly be keen for that.
Les Racingmen sont à l'échauffement ! #R92LEIpic.twitter.com/kCRb27JpKz— Racing 92 (@racing92) October 14, 2017
Re-cap
If you missed the
action error-strewn opening to the Champions Cup at the Kingspan Stadium last night, read Gavin Mairs' report right here.
Spoiler: Wasps were haunted by the ghost of a teammate past.
Teams in
No late changes...yet. Even without a certain Dan Carter, there are some mouth-watering head-to-heads.
Confirmed teams #R92vLEIpic.twitter.com/19rEZky03a— Leicester Tigers (@LeicesterTigers) October 14, 2017
Mr Angry
Before you go anywhere else, make sure to read this piece on Tigers prop Ellis Genge by my colleague Dan Schofield.
The loosehead has been in excellent form this season, snarling at opponents and decimating their set pieces. Eddie Jones will be keeping a close eye on him today.
Hi there
Hello and welcome to our live text commentary of the first Anglo-French Champions Cup tie of the season between Leicester Tigers and Racing 92.
We're around half an hour away from kick-off and, as this helpful tweet tells you, the players have arrived at the ground and are into their warm-ups.
Tom Youngs has WON the Toss and w have elected to kick off. #R92vLEI �� pic.twitter.com/55yak6OP5m— Leicester Tigers (@LeicesterTigers) October 14, 2017