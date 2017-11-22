Racing allow O'Gara to join Crusaders

Former Ireland fly-half Ronan O'Gara will start a new challenge working under Scott Robertson with the Christchurch-based Crusaders.

Ronan O'Gara will leave Racing 92 to take up a coaching role with Super Rugby champions Crusaders.

Racing released a statement on Wednesday confirming that O'Gara had been given permission to end his spell with the Top 14 club.

The former Ireland fly-half joined Racing after calling time on his playing days in 2013, playing his part in the Paris side's Top 14 triumph last year.

O'Gara has been linked to coaching jobs with Munster and Ireland, but the Racing defence coach will head to New Zealand to start a new challenge working under Scott Robertson on January 1.

The 40-year-old was contracted to Racing until 2019, but will move on at the end of next month.